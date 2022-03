Algérie-France : la troisième génération a (elle aussi) son mot à dire

Le drapeau national algérien, devant le Palais des Sports d’Oran le 03 juillet 1962, lors d’une cérémonie célébrant l’indépendance de l’Algérie. The Algerian national flag is hoisted, in front of the Palais de Sports in Oran on July 03, 1962, during a ceremony celebrating Algeria’s independence, two days before the massacre of Oran that took place during another ceremony on Independence day. – After more than seven years of war Algeria proclaimed its independence on July 05, 1962 after the signing of the Evian Accords on March 18, 1962 and their ratification by referendum in France on April 8, 1962 then in Algeria on July 1, 1962 © AFP