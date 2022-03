Côte d’Ivoire : retour à Toumodi, une ville toujours blessée

Le marché de Toumodi, le 4 novembre 2020, après des affrontements intercommunautaires lors de la présidentielle ivoirienne du 31 octobre. People stand near a wall of a damaged shop that reads: « no to violence, Toumodi is the basis » in the market of Toumodi on November 4, 2020, during a campaign of non-violence and peace awareness by young volunteers after inter-community clashes during the country’s presidential election of October 31, 2020. – Ivory Coast is caught in a standoff after Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara won a third term by a landslide in October 31, 2020’s vote, which was boycotted by the opposition claiming an « electoral coup » in a nation with a constitutional two-term presidential limit © SIA KAMBOU/AFP