Guinée : « Le parti d’Alpha Condé est obligé de se réinventer »

Meeting du RPG Arc-en-ciel en 2013, à Conakry Rally of the Guinean People (RPG) party’s supporters take part in a campaign rally in Conakry on September 26, 2013, on the last campaign day for the parliamentary elections. Guineans vote on September 28 in the first parliamentary elections in the troubled west African nation in over a decade, after months of delays and a campaign plagued by deadly unrest. © CELLOU BINANI/AFP