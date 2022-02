Niger : retour à la case départ pour les Rwandais jugés pour génocide

Mémorial rendant hommage aux personnes massacrées alors qu’elles cherchaient refuge dans l’église catholique de Ntarama, au Rwanda, pendant le généocide des Tutsi, en 1994. © FILE – In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, the names of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge in the church, many with the same surname indicating a family, are written on a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide, outside the church in Ntarama, Rwanda. France’s role before and during 1994’s Rwandan genocide was a « monumental failure » that the country must face, the lead author of a sweeping report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron said, as the country is about to open its archives from this period for the first time to the broader public. © Ben Curtis/AP/SIPA