Mali : crainte pour le coton après les sanctions de la Cedeao

Des femmes récoltent du coton dans un champ, à l’extérieur de Kita, le 17 janvier 2022. © A group of women pick cotton in a field outside Kita, on January 17, 2022. With the closure of the borders imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the export of cotton, one of Mali’s main source of income, is becoming more complicated. – Mali is one of Africa’s leading cotton producers. In good years, a quarter of the population lives from it, directly or indirectly, by growing and collecting the cellulose fiber which, in season, covers vast areas with white. Cotton is one of Mali’s main sources of export revenue, after gold. © FLORENT VERGNES/AFP