Algérie-France : Emmanuel Macron réclame d’Alger la reconnaissance du massacre des Européens en juillet 1962

Emmanuel Macron lors de la rencontre avec des représentants de rapatriés d’Algérie, le 26 janvier, à l’Élysée. © France’s President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with representatives of families of 1962 repatriates from Algeria at the Elysee palace in Paris, on January 26, 2022. – The trauma of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics for the past 60 years. Macron, France’s first leader born after the colonial era, has made a priority of reckoning with its past and forging a new relationship with former colonies. © LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP