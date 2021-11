RDC : le spectre d’un retour du M23

Des soldats congolais montent la garde devant l’entrée du gouvernorat à Goma, capitale du Nord-Kivu, dans le nord-est de la RDC, le 10 mai 2021. © Congolese soldiers stand guard outside the entrance to the governorate as the new military governor arrives to take office in Goma, provincial capital of North Kivu, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on May 10, 2021. – The Democratic Republic of Congo’s presidency on May 3 ordered military and police officers to take over civil authorities in two regions that have been declared under a « state of siege ». In North-Kivu and Ituri, dozens of armed groups operate and civilians have been subject to horrifying massacres. © ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP