Mali : comment les chefs d’État de la Cedeao ont décidé des sanctions

Assimi Goïta, à Bamako en juin. © (210607) — BAMAKO, June 7, 2021 (Xinhua) — Assimi Goita (front) is seen during his swearing in ceremony for Mali’s transitional president in Bamako, Mali, on June 7, 2021. Colonel Assimi Goita was officially sworn in as Mali’s transitional president by the Supreme Court on Monday. © Habib Kouyate/Xinhua via MAXPPP