Maroc-Algérie : les citoyens, otages de la crise politique

Dans la région d’Oujda, à la frontière entre les deux pays, le 4 novembre 2021. © A picture taken from the Moroccan region of Oujda shows Algerians taking pictures along the border with Morocco on November 4, 2021. – Algeria has accused its arch-rival Morocco of killing three Algerians on a desert highway, as tensions escalate between the neighbours over the contested Western Sahara. © FADEL SENNA/AFP