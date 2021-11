Guinée : Mamadi Doumbouya a (enfin) un gouvernement

Le colonel Mamady Doumbouya. © Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya (C), head of the Armyís special forces and coup leader, waves to the crowd as he arrives at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021, ahead of a meeting with the Ministers of the Ex-President of Guinea, Alpha Conde. – Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France’s Foreign Legion. Doumbouya’s special forces on September 5, 2021 seized Alpha Conde, the West African state’s 83-year-old president, a former champion of democracy accused of taking the path of authoritarianism © CELLOU BINANI/AFP