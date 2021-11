Au Soudan, « les militaires veulent faire du el-Béchir sans el-Béchir »

Des manifestants soudanais dans la capitale, Khartoum, pour dénoncer la détention de membres du gouvernement par l’armée, le 25 octobre 2021. © Sudanese protesters lift national flags as they rally on 60th Street in the capital Khartoum, to denounce overnight detentions by the army of government members, on October 25, 2021. – Armed forces detained Sudan’s Prime Minister over his refusal to support their « coup », the information ministry said, after weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures who shared power since the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir. © AFP