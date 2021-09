Tunisie : Première ministre ou cheffe du gouvernement, Najla Bouden (déjà) attendue au tournant

Le président Kais Saïed et Najla Bouden, à Tunis, le 29 septembre. © A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency’s official Facebook Page on September 29, 2021 shows President Kais Saied (L) and Najla Bouden in the capital Tunis. – Tunisia’s president named Najla Bouden as the country’s first ever female prime minister and tasked her with forming a government, two months after he grabbed power. « The President of the Republic Kais Saied charged Najla Bouden with forming a government as quickly as possible, » said a statement from his office published on Facebook © AFP