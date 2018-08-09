NOTRE ENTREPRISE

ECDPM is a leading independent think tank that wants to make policies in Europe and Africa work for inclusive and sustainable development. We have two offices: in Maastricht (the Netherlands) and in Brussels (Belgium).

We believe that good policies are extremely powerful. They can tackle society’s biggest problems at the root, lay a foundation for change and play a crucial part in making the global development agenda a reality for all. That is why we want to help institutions and governments across Europe and Africa create policies that work.

Our independent policy experts contribute sharp analysis, thorough research and fresh ideas. But making policies work requires stepping off the sidelines too. It means working closely with the people who create, implement and are impacted by policies. We bring different groups around the table, smooth the way for debate and make sure that everyone’s voice is heard. We provide advice and training and design practical solutions together.

We have over thirty years of experience in development policy and international cooperation and know the African and European institutions inside out. Our focus is on EU foreign policy and European and African policies related to conflict, migration, governance, food security, regional integration, business, finance and trade.

Our partners include officials from government ministries and institutions, international organizations, think tanks and academia, as well as social and economic actors from Africa, Europe and beyond.