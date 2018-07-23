Fiche entreprise
TRADEMARK EAST AFRICA
NOTRE ENTREPRISE
TradeMark East Africa ( TMEA ) is funded by a range of development agencies with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through trade. We believe that enhanced trade contributes to economic growth, a reduction in poverty and subsequently increased prosperity.
TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations to increase trade by unlocking economic potential through:
Increased physical access to markets
Enhanced trade environment
Improved business competitiveness
Nos offres d'emploi
Afrique
Civil Engineer,Great Lakes- TradeMark East Africa- RDC
TRADEMARK EAST AFRICA | Audit-Conseil
Afrique
Programme Manager-TradeMark East Africa-DRC
TRADEMARK EAST AFRICA | Audit-Conseil
Afrique
Internal Audit Manager - TradeMark East Africa
TRADEMARK EAST AFRICA | Audit-Conseil
Afrique
Risk and Compliance Director-TradeMark East Africa
TRADEMARK EAST AFRICA | Audit-Conseil