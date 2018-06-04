NOTRE ENTREPRISE

Presentation of WAPP

The West African Power Pool (WAPP) was created by Decision A/DEC.5/12/99 of the Twenty-second summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. By Decision A/DEC.18/01/06, the Twenty-ninth summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government held in Niamey, adopted the Articles of Agreement for WAPP organization and function. The said summit also accorded, by Decision A/DEC.20/01/06, the status of Specialized Institution of ECOWAS.

Since 2006, the Headquarters of WAPP is based in Cotonou further to the signing of Headquarter Agreement with the Republic of Benin.

Vision

To integrate the national power systems into a unified regional electricity market with the ultimate goal of providing in the medium and long term, a regular and reliable energy at competitive cost to the citizenry of the ECOWAS region.

Mission

To promote and develop power generation and transmission infrastructures as well as to coordination power exchange among the ECOWAS Member states.