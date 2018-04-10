NOTRE ENTREPRISE

Creative is an international development organization dedicated to supporting people around the world to realize the positive change they seek.

MISSION

To support people around the world to realize the positive change they seek.

VISION

Creative envisions stable neighborhoods, communities and regions that can develop effective institutions to provide for their people, enabling them to overcome hardship and live peaceful and fulfilling lives.

VALUES

•Respect for One Another

•Forthright, Clear and Direct Communication

•Teamwork

•Client Focus

•Technical Excellence

CREATIVE AT A GLANCE

Getting to know Creative

Creative Associates International provides outstanding, on-the-ground development services and forges partnerships to deliver sustainable solutions to global challenges. Its experts focus on building inclusive educational systems, transitioning communities from conflict to peace, developing sustainable economic growth, engaging youth, promoting transparent elections and more. Creative is recognized for its ability to quickly adapt and excel in conflict and post-conflict environments. To deliver a high degree of service, innovative theories of change and solid project evaluation, Creative is divided into four program divisions:

•Education

•Communities in Transition

•Economic Growth

•Creative Development Lab