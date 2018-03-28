NOTRE ENTREPRISE

Who We Are

The Global Development Network (GDN) is a public international organization that supports high quality, policy-oriented, social science research in developing and transition countries to promote better lives. It supports researchers with financial resources, global networking, as well as access to information, training, peer review and mentoring. GDN acts on the premise that better research leads to more informed policies and better, more inclusive development. Through its global platform, #GDN connects social science researchers with policymakers and development stakeholders across the world. Founded in 1999, GDN is currently headquartered in New Delhi.

An agreement establishing the Global Development Network was signed by representatives of Colombia, Egypt, India, Italy, Senegal and Sri Lanka.

GDN’s Vision, Purpose and Beliefs

Vision

A world in which evidence and scholarly knowledge inform and inspire development and policy decisions.

Purpose

Improve development outcomes and livelihoods through high-quality, policy-oriented research in the social sciences, produced in developing countries and connected globally.

Beliefs

• Locally conducted social science research leads to a better understanding of development challenges and guides policy decision and their implementation

• Useful and actionable knowledge cannot be exclusively imported. Local social science research is needed to transform knowledge into solutions. It is also crucial for local ownership and for informed democratic debate.