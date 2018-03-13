IFC-International Finance Corporation

NOTRE ENTREPRISE

International Finance Corporation (IFC) is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Working with 2,000 businesses worldwide, the Corporation uses six decades of experience to create opportunities where they are needed most. Private sector financial development is essential to the promotion of successful and sustainable economies in low and middle-income countries around the world. Sound and efficient financial markets can ensure that resources are allocated where they are most productive, assisting job creation and spurring economic growth.