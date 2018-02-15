NOTRE ENTREPRISE

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva, Switzerland, isseeking applications for three (3) positions on its Independent Audit and Oversight Committee (IAOC).

Established in December 1950, UNHCR (www.unhcr.org) is mandated to lead and coordinate international action to protect and assist refugees and other people of concern. In more than six decades, our agency has helped about 50 million people restart their lives. Today our workforce of 11,000 continues to help over 65 million people in 129 countries.