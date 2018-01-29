Euromanager Global Recruitment

NOTRE ENTREPRISE

Founded in 1991, Euromanager is today a benchmark for Direct Search services for Directors, Middle Managers and Qualified Professionals in Spain. We also carry out Selection processes and Assessments (Individual and Collective). We have offices in Barcelona and Madrid with a team of over 25 professionals who are experts in identifying, attracting and assessing talent for our clients.

Our main goal is to assist our clients in achieving their goals, helping them attract and keep the best professionals who most appropriately fill the particular needs of each position at each moment. Every year companies of all sizes and industries rely on us to develop search and assessment processes of professionals for their organizations. We work with multinationals and local companies of all sizes, in both the private and the public sector, in a wide range of industries with no limitations on business areas and/or functions.

We help our clients achieve their goals and become more competitive by strengthening their teams.