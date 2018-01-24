NOTRE ENTREPRISE

ABAX is an international provider of advisory, corporate and business services. From our starting point in the early 1990’s, operating from Mauritius within a Big Four network, we have grown into a multi-disciplinary professional services firm with a global reach.

ABAX enhances the Enterprise Value and the Investor Value of its clients through the use of International Financial Centres (IFCs) and business hubs. To do so, it has developed an integrated set of advisory, corporate and business services which leverages the benefits of conducting business from these IFCs.

Our core expertise lies in the structuring and administration of cross-border investments and transactions in emerging markets, with a special focus on Africa. Over the last 25 years, we have earned the trust of a strong and diverse client base, involved in several industry verticals across a number of emerging markets.

We deliver solutions to businesses, institutions and high-net-worth individuals along a wide range of competencies: Corporate Management; Private Wealth Services; Corporate Finance Advisory; Governance & Board Services; Financial Analysis, Control & Reporting; Fund & Investor Services; ICT; and Tax Services.

Headquartered in Mauritius, we also operate offices in Abidjan, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Singapore. Additionally, through our international network of partners, we also provide services in many other financial centres and markets.

We are a culturally diverse and bilingual team (French/English) of 250, mainly made up of professionals and university graduates in the fields of accounting, finance, company secretarial, law, management and technology.

ABAX is an ISO 27001 certified company and our Fund & Investor Services Line of Service has been successfully audited for ISAE 3402 Type 2. We are also an ACCA and ICAEW Approved Employer.