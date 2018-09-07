Chief Technical Officer

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade. TMEA operates on a not-for-profit basis and is funded by the development agencies of the following countries: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States of America. TMEA works closely with East African Community (EAC) institutions, national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations. TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the leading aid-for-trade facility in the world. TMEA has its headquarters in Nairobi with vibrant and successful operations in EAC-Arusha, Burundi, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda and Rwanda. The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border efficiency, and reduced barriers to trade. We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefits of aid-for-trade interventions which lead to sustainable and inclusive prosperity through job creation, poverty reduction and enhanced economic welfare.