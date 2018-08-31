Building today, a better Africa tomorrow

Head, Medical and Occupational Health Services Unit

The African Development Bank is a multi-lateral development finance institution and the premier pan-African organization fostering economic growth and social progress in Africa. To focus and ensure greater developmental impacts for the Bank’s work, five major areas, all of which will accelerate its delivery for Africa, have been identified: Light up and power Africa; Feed Africa; Industrialize Africa; Integrate Africa; and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. The Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services plays a pivotal role in achieving success for the Bank.

The Vice-Presidency, Human Resources and Corporate Services (HRCS) ensures the delivery of efficient, people-centered, client-oriented, corporate services to ensure overall institutional effectiveness in all aspects of the Bank’s corporate services. The complex leads efforts to digitalize and transform the Bank into a knowledge-driven workforce, promote human resources policies that enhance talent, drive a performance driven culture, and ensure the competitiveness of the Bank as the employer of choice.

The position of Head of the Medical and Occupational Health Services Unit, reports to the Vice-President HRCS and supports the Complex in the management of Bank’s health services by ensuring proper application of the Bank’s policies, instructions and procedures on matter of staff health and well-being. He/she, will formulate health and welfare policies that are consistent with the best practices in healthcare in the workplace; ensure the administration and provision of quality medical care to the Bank’s staff and their dependents; facilitate a healthy working environment for staff through the provision of best practices in health and well-being.

The successful candidate will bring substantial experience in medical and occupational welfare services and/or HR with managerial context. S/he will have experience in client centric, business partnering multilateral environment and broad knowledge of institutional medical care as well health care programs. S/he will be have the ability to diagnose and resolve problems as well as conceptual, strategic and analytical skills. S/he will bring seniority, energy, and vision.

The African Development Bank has retained Russell Reynolds Associates to assist with this appointment.

To apply, please send a Curriculum Vitae (CV) indicating age and nationality, together with a supporting statement briefly highlighting your experience and

skills against the requirements of the role, to responses@russellreynolds.com including the job role in the subject title, or visit www.rraresponses.com.

The closing date for the receipt of applications will be 17th September 2018.

BAD