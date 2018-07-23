Programme Manager-TradeMark East Africa-DRC

EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES IN TRADE & REGIONAL

DEVELOPMENT IN EAST & WEST AFRICA

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is funded by a range of development agencies with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through trade. We believe that enhanced trade contributes to economic growth, a reduction in poverty and subsequently increased prosperity.

TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the largest aid-fortrade facility in the world. We have vibrant and successful country programmes in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan Tanzania and Uganda, and are in the process of setting up operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The first phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border efficiency, and reduced barriers to trade.

We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefits of aid-for-trade interventions. We are looking for high calibre, results-oriented and experienced professionals to join our team in the position below.

Programme Manager, DRC

The Programme Manager will deputise the Country Director and provide support in the management of the Country Programme. S/he will be responsible for providing programmatic support in the planning, implementation, budgeting and reporting of all TMEA DRC programmes including those relating to private sector and civil society organisations.

The ideal candidate will possess either an undergraduate or a postgraduate degree in Business, Economics, Development studies, Finance, Trade, Planning, or related fi eld. Undergraduate degree holders will have at least 10 years relevant working experience, while postgraduate degree holders will have a minimum of eight years relevant working experience. At least three years of management experience is required. Experience and/or qualifications in project planning and management is desirable.

This post is open to DRC nationals only.

The detailed job profile for this post can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com .

This position are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal.

Please apply online throughhttp://www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 10 August, 5.00pm Kenyan time. Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifications, experience, and present position. Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees. Interviews will be conducted in August and September 2018.

Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. We reserve the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes. Qualifi ed women and persons with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.

