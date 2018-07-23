Risk and Compliance Director-TradeMark East Africa

EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES IN TRADE & REGIONAL

DEVELOPMENT IN EAST & WEST AFRICA

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) is funded by a range of development agencies with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through trade. We believe that enhanced trade contributes to economic growth, a reduction in poverty and subsequently increased prosperity.

TMEA, with an annual expenditure of around US$100 million, is now the largest aid-fortrade facility in the world. We have vibrant and successful country programmes in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan Tanzania and Uganda, and are in the process of setting up operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The fi rst phase of TMEA has delivered exceptional results which have directly contributed to substantial gains in East Africa’s trade and regional integration environment in terms of reduced transit times, improved border efficiency, and reduced barriers to trade.

We are now in the second phase and we aim to deliver even more large-scale impact to maximise the potential benefits of aid-for-trade interventions. We are looking for high calibre, results-oriented and experienced professionals to join our team in the position below.

Risk and Compliance Director

The Risk & Compliance Director will lead TMEA’s efforts in managing risk optimally by ensuring that effective risk and compliance strategies, policies and frameworks are in place through securing sound legal advice, ensuring effective governance arrangements, enforcing compliance with approved policies and procedures, and promoting ethical behaviour.

The ideal candidate will possess an undergraduate degree with at least 12 years of relevant working experience in one or more of the core areas of the job OR possess a Masters degree with at least 10 years’ of relevant working experience. A minimum of fi ve years’ leadership experience in one of the main focus areas of the unit is essential. A professional qualification in law, accountancy, risk, compliance, governance, or audit is mandatory.

The detailed job profile for this post can be accessed on our website www.trademarkea.com .

This position are available on contract to 30 June 2020 with the possibility of renewal.

Please apply online throughhttp://www.trademarkea.com/work-with-us/ by Friday, 10 August, 5.00pm Kenyan time. Attach your cover letter and detailed CV, including details of your qualifications, experience, and present position. Your application should also include a working e-mail address, daytime telephone contacts, and names and contact details of three referees. Interviews will be conducted in August and September 2018.

Please note that we will only consider applications received on-line through the link provided above. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. We reserve the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

TMEA is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to open and transparent recruitment processes. Qualifi ed women and persons with disabilities are particularly encouraged to apply.

TRADEMARK EAST AFRICA