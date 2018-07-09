Afreximbank (based in Cairo, Egypt) is a Trade Finance Bank established for the purpose of financing, promoting and expanding intra-African and extra-African trade. The Bank was established through an agreement signed by member states and multilateral organisations and a charter that governs its corporate structure. In addressing the gaps in intra-African trade, the Bank has set up an Investment Holding company (FUNFED) under its Equity Investment Programme.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) has therefore been contracted by Afreximbank to recruit experienced and competent individuals to provide strategic leadership and direction to FUNFED. The job roles are detailed below with the responsibilities and requirements:

PA to the CEO – Reference No: FFD 003

Job Summary: Provide administrative support to the Chief Executive Officer and FUNFED office.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage the personal calendar of the CEO and book his appointments/ organize meetings. Receive and sort in-coming mails. Screen phone calls and deal with enquiries. Ensure all official documents (passport,visa, insurances, memberships, etc.) are renewed before their expiry. Arrange travel itinerary for the CEO,

make accommodation reservations and prepare expense accounts and allocations as requested. Register the CEO and his delegates for conferences and prepare all relevant documentation for meetings. Take minutes during meetings and submit summary of briefs for CEO’s use.

Requirements:

First degree in Business Administration/Secretarial Studies or related Social Sciences discipline and a post graduate degree. Minimum of 5 years’ experience in office support, secretarial or administrative function in a reputable company. Knowledge of scheduling & coordinating travel arrangements, understanding of basic techniques of record and file organisation. Basic accounting knowledge and book keeping experience.

“* Contractual information : Permanent position and willing and able to relocate to Cairo/Mauritius. Tax-free salaries paid in USD.”

Qualified candidates should apply by visiting www.pwc.com/ng/executive-search or by submitting their CV/resume to client.recruitment@ng.pwc.com quoting the job reference code as the subject of the email.

AFREXIMBANK