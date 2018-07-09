Afreximbank (based in Cairo, Egypt) is a Trade Finance Bank established for the purpose of financing, promoting and expanding intra-African and extra-African trade. The Bank was established through an agreement signed by member states and multilateral organisations and a charter that governs its corporate structure. In addressing the gaps in intra-African trade, the Bank has set up an Investment Holding company (FUNFED) under its Equity Investment Programme.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) has therefore been contracted by Afreximbank to recruit experienced and competent individuals to provide strategic leadership and direction to FUNFED. The job role is detailed below with the responsibilities and requirements:

Chief Investment Officer/Portfolio Manager- Reference: FFD 002

Job Summary: Support the delivery of FUNFED’s investment strategy and oversee/implement Investment Vehicles. Manage Fund of Funds, Direct Investments and generate investment pipeline for FUNFED.

Key Responsibilities: Provide leadership support in the execution of each funds’ mandate. Develop and deliver fund raising strategy with diverse range of sustainable funding to support FUNFED’s objectives. Develop a strong pipeline of good quality investment opportunities and retain a long-term investor base. Engage donors and investors to discuss the current and potential impact of each investment. Develop FUNFED’s communications and media profile and establish relationships within the global investment community. Lead investment processes, financial due diligence activities and interact with the different consultants as regards to making investment decisions. Interact with the management of portfolio companies to create value and review performance on regular basis. Develop exit strategy for the fund and oversee exit activities for investment. Assist the CFO in preparing the required investment reports to regularly inform the Board.

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree with MBA/MSc or PhD in relevant field. Relevant professional certification such as CFA. Minimum of 15 years’ experience in private equity with profound understanding of origination, structuring, financial modelling, closing of deals and/or Fund management. Experience in a start-up within the financial services or private equity space. Knowledge of impact investing and prior experience working with DFIs in Africa.

“* Contractual information : Permanent position and willing and able to relocate to Cairo/Mauritius. Tax-free salaries paid in USD.”

Qualified candidates should apply by visiting www.pwc.com/ng/executive-search or by submitting their CV/resume to client.recruitment@ng.pwc.com quoting the job reference code as the subject of the email.

