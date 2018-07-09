Afreximbank (based in Cairo, Egypt) is a Trade Finance Bank established for the purpose of financing, promoting and expanding intra-African and extra-African trade. The Bank was established through an agreement signed by member states and multilateral organisations and a charter that governs its corporate structure. In addressing the gaps in intra-African trade, the Bank has set up an Investment Holding company (FUNFED) under its Equity Investment Programme.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Nigeria) has therefore been contracted by Afreximbank to recruit experienced and competent individuals to provide strategic leadership and direction to FUNFED. The job role is detailed below with the responsibilities and requirements:

Chief Finance and Operating Officer – Reference: FFD 001

Job Summary: Administration of the Financial Operations and Treasury of FUNFED and oversee of the Shared Services function.

Key Responsibilities: Overall administration of FUNFED’s and the Equity Funds’ finance functions. Maintain systems of internal controls and implement financial strategies for FUNFED. Develop appropriate operations strategy for FUNFED and ensure effectiveness of all internal and external processes. Oversee the Shared Services function (HR and Administration, IT Management, Procurement, Legal). Carry out company secretarial duties at commencement of FUNFED operations.

Requirements: Bachelor and Masters’ degrees in Accounting, Economics, Finance, Business or related subject with recognized professional certifications e.g. CPA, CFA, ACCA, CMA or its equivalent. Minimum of 15 years relevant experience in a financial leadership role with fund management knowledge in private

equity. Experience of statutory financial reporting and knowledge of IFRS. Experience managing the operations of a private equity. Excellent analytical skills, high aptitude for quantitative reasoning and problem-solving.

“* Contractual information : Permanent position and willing and able to relocate to Cairo/Mauritius. Tax-free salaries paid in USD.”

Qualified candidates should apply by visiting www.pwc.com/ng/executive-search or by submitting their CV/resume to client.recruitment@ng.pwc.com quoting the job reference code as the subject of the email.

