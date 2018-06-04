Senior of International Power Pool Advisor- WAPP- Benin

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

(CONSULTING SERVICES – INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANT SELECTION)

Ref. : MOF- REF-23 – (Published on UNDB 24-5-2018)

Country : Multinational (West Africa)

WAPP Integration and Technical Assistance Project (Grant No. IDA H7700)

RECRUITMENT OF A SENIOR INTERNATIONAL POWER POOL ADVISOR

1- The West African Power Pool (WAPP) is a specialized institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) comprising utilities from 14 of the 15 ECOWAS member countries. The WAPP was set up to ensure integration of the power systems of member countries and the establishment of a unifi ed regional wholesale electricity market. In order to fulfil its mandate of developing and implementing the unified regional electricity market in West Africa, the WAPP developed the “West African Power Pool Market Rules” (Regional Market Rules), to be used in governing commercial transactions related to cross border flows of electricity utilizing the transmission lines and associated transmission assets of the WAPP Interconnected Power System in compliance with the policies and procedures outlined in the WAPP Operation Manual. The WAPP further developed the Market Rules and Market Design and subsequently a market implementation roadmap to facilitate the implementation of the regional electricity market.

2- In addition to the foregoing, the WAPP is at present undertaking projects to ensure the complete synchronization of the existing synchronous blocks of the WAPP Interconnected Power System, and the construction of the WAPP Information and Coordination Center (ICC) to be equipped with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems (SCADA), Energy Management System (EMS) and Market Management System (MMS) for carrying out its reliability coordination and market operation functions.

3- In support of WAPP’s vision of creating a unified regional electricity market, and under WAPP Integration and Technical Assistance Project funded by World Bank, the WAPP Secretariat is seeking the services of a Senior International Consultant to assist in reviewing and implementing the WAPP Market Roadmap by providing power pool advisory services to the Director, Information and Coordination Center.

4- Interested candidates for the position shall have:

• At least a Master’s level university degree in Electrical Engineering, Power System Engineering or any related technical field, or in lieu of a Master’s Degree 15 years of professional experience in the electricity sector after the first degree. Additional skills in Project Management shall be an added advantage.

• At least 15 years of professional experience in the Power Sector or combination of education, training and experience with at least 8 years’ progressive leadership responsibility.

• The Consultant should have demonstrated at least 10 years’ proven extensive experience and knowledge in power system engineering, transmission planning, System Operations (Operations Planning and Real-Time Operations), Wholesale Electricity Market Design and Implementation.

• At least 8 years direct working experience or worked in an advisory role to a large Reliability Coordinator (RC), Independent System Operator (ISO), Regional Transmission Operator (RTO) or a Power Pool environment.

• Experience, knowledge and in-depth understanding of operational planning, real-time energy control center operations, market operations and market surveillance and compliance monitoring etc.

• Experience and knowledge in the development of power system operation procedures, electricity market procedures, business processes, rules and protocols for Reliability Coordination and Market Operations/Services.

• Demonstrated and documented success and proven ability in: (i) establishing effective working relationships with Executive Management; (ii) leading and influencing external membership, industry groups and stakeholders in an RC, ISO, RTO or Power Pool environment; (iii) preparing and delivering presentations to internal teams, managers and external stakeholders (ministries, utilities, international organizations…).

• Professional skills required in oral and written English language. Proficiency in French will be considered as an advantage.

5-The WAPP General Secretariat now invites eligible Consultants interested to provide: (i) a signed cover letter of interest demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services; and (ii) a signed, detailed and updated CV.

6- The detailed terms of reference may be downloaded from WAPP website http://www.ecowapp.org (“call for tenders” section). Further information can be obtained by email below:

Attention: Honore Sanou Email: hsanou @ecowapp.org

copy: piu-icc@ecowapp.org and procurement@ecowapp.org

Tel: + (229) 21 37 41 95 / +(229) 21 37 71 44

The applications in English, shall be sent by email to the following address: procurement@ecowapp.org

The deadline for the submissions of applications is July1st, 2018., 6:00PM

7- Application shall be clearly marked as «Application- Power Pool Adviser -ICC-WAPP”. All Applications must be submitted online and paper applications will not be

accepted.

8- A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the selection method for individual consultant set out in the Bank’s Guidelines: Selection and Employment of Consultants by World Bank Borrowers (January 2011).

9- The assignment is a 1 year fixed term contract from the date of signature of contract with the possibility of an additional year extension subject to the performance of the consultant and satisfactory evaluation of WAPP.

10- The West African Power Pool (WAPP) Secretariat is based in Cotonou, Benin. Over the term of the contract (number of days to be fi ne-tuned depending on Consultant’s availability), the Consultant is expected to spend part of the time (minimum 25% of his contract’s time) at the Client’s Offi ce in Cotonou or in missions (in other WAPP member’s states or more widely abroad such as in USA, other power pools…).

11- Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Senior of International Power Pool Advisor