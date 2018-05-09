Offres d'emploi
Danemark
Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller
UNOPS | Institutions-ONG
Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller
Delivery value $1.4 billion / +80 countries
The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is recruiting its Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller (D2 level), based in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Act as a strategic advisor to UNOPS senior management team and the Executive Office.
Join us and drive financial and ICT management impact for peace and security, humanitarian and development projects globally.
Qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Application deadline: 28 May, 2018
Apply: https://goo.gl/THHE7T