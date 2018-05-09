Global Power System Engineer

Job description

Job Context

Camusat is a multinational company with its presence all over the world and over 2700 employees. The Company has grown and developed 5 business lines such as telecom sites construction and installation, equipment installation and commissioning, power system renewable energies, fix and Optical fiber networks and managed services, maintenance and operations.

To support our quick power business line expansion, monitoring, R&D and after sales projects, we are looking for 25 Power System Engineers in our Global Service Delivery Team that is growing with new team members and new competencies.

Working in our Global Service Delivery Team, the power system engineers we are looking for, must be able of fully autonomous interventions within required expertise domains working in team or alone.

Job Function

Reporting to the Chief Operation Officer, the right candidates will be exposed to a high level of power technologies, especially hybrid and off-grid systems, like: off-grid photovoltaic applications, regulators (PWM, MPPT), converters, rectifier, UPS, inverters, 48Vdc nominal system voltage, generators, Ethernet and GSM modems, batteries systems (OPzS, OpzV, AGM and Li-Ion batteries), mini grid solutions, LV/MV grid-connected power systems. Our power system engineers will be responsible for: execution and supervision of due diligence audits, audits information documentation, installation/commissioning and supervision of country’s project energy resources, troubleshooting and knowledge transfer. The right candidates should be available for business travel on site, to help training the subsidiary colleagues and commissioning the equipment’s on site and remote support. The main areas for deploying telecom equipment is all Africa.

Working in a modern environment our specialists will be exposed to top power technologies for telecommunications and interesting projects, having the opportunity to learn, develop and come up with out of the box solutions and R&D directions.

Domains of Expertise:

Execution and Supervision of Due Diligence Audits:

o Energy Generation Systems /DG, Solar, etc./

o Energy Conversion Systems

o Energy Storage Systems

o Remote Monitoring Systems

Audits Information Documentation and Processing

Installation/Commissioning and Supervision of Country’s Project Energy Resources:

o Energy Generation Systems /DG, Solar, etc./

o Energy Conversion Systems

o Energy Storage Systems

o Remote Monitoring Systems

o Power Metering Systems

o Sensors Systems

Troubleshooting and issues cleansing

Technical Reporting

Knowledge transfer

Tasks

Be able to perform fully autonomous or as part of the Team the full scope of work within required domains of expertise

Documentation, systematization and analysis of information within required domains of expertise

Delivery implementation support for technical power solutions based on different technologies like generators, batteries, solar, wind and hybrid power systems

Supervision the installation, maintenance and commissioning for various Projects

Conducting various technical trainings on conventional, hybrid and renewable technologies

Be the driving force in process of solutions definitions related to different technical implementation challenges

Making suggestions for projects adaptation, improvements and monitorization

Remote support for installation and commissioning (energy systems)

Requirements

BS/MS degree, preferable in energy, telecom, mechanical, computer science, automation or electronic field

3-5 years of relevant technical support experience working with any Power System Solutions – conventional, renewable or hybrid

Availability for business trips in all Africa (>80% of working time)

Microsoft Office proficiency

Basic PM skills and performance-oriented attitude

Proficient in English; written and oral communication in French would be an advantage

Customer care and business presentation/ training skills are required

Benefits

Motivating salary

Opportunity to work in major innovative and international energy projects

Opportunity to interact with different cultures and power technologies

Performance-based career and development opportunities in a multicultural environment

Training and certifications

Benefits package (medical pass, transportation)

Contact Us

Additional information regarding this position is available with our Human Resources Department by contacting rdiarra@camusat.com. We ensure total confidentiality of all applications. Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For further information, please visit our Career webpage http://www.camusat.com/join-us

Join us if you feel ready to take up the challenge!