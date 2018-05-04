Join a growing Faculty in a fully-recognized Institution

The International University of Rabat (UIR) is a public-private partnership, an original and innovative model in the development context of Morocco and Africa. UIR, fully recognized by the State, includes several schools (Rabat Business School, Aerospace, Renewable Energy, Architecture, Political Science, Law, etc.).

Since its inception in 2010, Rabat Business School (RBS) has grown rapidly and has become the university’s largest school with nearly 1000 students. RBS offers a range of bilingual (English-French) programs at the Bachelors and Masters levels in various fields such as marketing, international trade, finance, supply chain management and human resources management. The campus, built according to the highest international standards, is located in Technopolis, Rabat’s business cluster. Rabat has a strong economy and is recognized for its outstanding quality of life and cultural environment with a wide range of private and public amenities including excellent primary and secondary schools.

In the framework of its development, RBS is opening 10 full time faculty positions in the following disciplines:

• Strategy

• Marketing

• Supply chain management

• Entrepreneurship

• Human resources management

• Purchasing

• Innovation management

Appointments are made at Full Professor, Associate or Assistant ranks depending on research record, teaching record (courses in higher education), and business experience. Candidates for Assistant professor positions with high research potential will be considered.

In accordance with our strategic plan and rapid growth, we are looking for high-potential candidates to join us. The successful applicant:

• Has completed a doctoral degree in a business-related field and in an internationally recognized institution

(if the candidate is currently a doctoral student, all PhD requirements must be completed by December 31, 2018).

• Demonstrates excellent potential to publish in high quality peer-reviewed research journals in management disciplines;

• Has a track record of teaching in English;

• Is willing to contribute in a proactive and collegial manner to her/his Academic Department and to the local, national and international visibility of Rabat Business School.

Knowledge of French is not required, but is a plus. French lessons are proposed to all new international faculty recruited.

Salary will be commensurate with prior performance and experience, and our incentives are highly competitive.

Interested applicants should send the following application materials electronically to recrutementrbs@uir.ac.ma by June 30, 2018 :

(1) A cover letter

(2) A curriculum vitae

(3) A brief research and teaching statement

(4) A recently published research paper (if applicable)

(5) A record of teaching effectiveness (if applicable)

