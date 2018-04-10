Offres d'emploi

Chief of Party Communities in Transition Division

Position Location: Yaoundé, Cameroon

Background:

Creative Associates International is a dynamic, fast-growing global development firm that specializes in education, economic growth, democratic development and post-crisis stabilization. Based in Washington, D.C., Creative has a field presence in more than 25 countries with a strong client portfolio that includes the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, among others. Since its founding in 1977, Creative has earned a solid reputation among its clients and is well-regarded by competitors and partners alike.

Position Summary:

In USAID/OTI programs, the Chief of Party commonly serves the traditional responsibilities of a Chief Operating Officer and is not a traditional Chief of Party role due to the USAID/OTI­ Contractor relationship and key decision-making processes.

Reporting & Supervision:

The Chief of Party will report to the Project Director at Creative headquarters.

Primary Responsibilities:

Based on USAID/OTI’s experiences, a strong COP for an USAID/OTI SWIFT Program should:

  • Be willing to have close, daily collaboration with USAID/OTI’s in-country staff;
  • Take programmatic and strategic direction from USAID/OTI staff;
  • Have strong management, mentorship, and leadership skills;
  • Given the anticipated small footprint, be both a strategic program manager and a « hands on » manager who is actively engaged in all aspects of program strategy, design, evaluation, and management;
  • Understand USAID/OTI’s need for direct program communication with all program staff;
  • Have demonstrated past representational experience with host governments, other donors, and civil society and demonstrated success with inter-agency coordination and joint programming ideally; and
  • Be flexible.

The Chief of Party is responsible for:

  • Making key operational decisions and solving problems in short time frames while ensuring operational and program integrity. Overall program direction is provided by USAID/OTI through the TOCOR and USAID/OTI Country Representative;
  • All directly programmatic aspects of the program (activity design, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting) in consultation with the OTI CR, and/or the CR’s designee. May include direct activity development and oversight;
  • Financial and program management, oversight, and reporting of Contractor progress and quality of performance in meeting the activity undertakings in this program;
  • The Contractor’s designated person for overall management of the in-country relationship with USAID/OTI;
  • Responsible for supervising program design, implementation, and management; and
  • Under the guidance of the USAID/OTI Country Representative, responsible for contributing to the design and implementation of the M&E system at both the activity level (ensuring that all activities are monitored and evaluated) and beyond the activity level (outcomes and impact).

Required Skills & Qualifications:

  • Relevant work experience, including experience with a Contractor, international NGO, or donor managing an office or program;
  • A minimum of six (6) years of experience supervising complex, high-speed and challenging field operations in developing countries;
  • Experience with programs that provide quick delivery of assistance in response to emerging windows of opportunity;
  • Experience with grants management, preferably in-kind and small grants;
  • Experience working in developing countries is required, preferably in a fragile or transitional state environment. Knowledge of programming in Cameroon and/or Lake Chad Basin is preferred;
  • Demonstrated experience and knowledge in establishing systems and overseeing program start-up under limited time constraints as well as program close-out;
  • Experience in the hiring, training and supervising of host country local personnel and ensuring, when need arises, that they secure necessary training required to meet program needs;
  • Financial management experience, including budgeting and financial management (tracking, reporting and accounting);
  • Experience with activity design, development, and implementation;
  • Demonstrated working proficiency in French and English is required; and
  • Experience with remote management in transition environments highly desired.

 

