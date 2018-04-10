Chief of Party Communities in Transition Division

Position Location: Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Background:

Creative Associates International is a dynamic, fast-growing global development firm that specializes in education, economic growth, democratic development and post-crisis stabilization. Based in Washington, D.C., Creative has a field presence in more than 25 countries with a strong client portfolio that includes the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, among others. Since its founding in 1977, Creative has earned a solid reputation among its clients and is well-regarded by competitors and partners alike.

Position Summary:

The Chief of Party will develop strong relations with USAID and work in close coordination on key decision-making processes. The COP will be based in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

Responsibilities:

Making key decisions and solving problems in short time frames while ensuring operational and program integrity. Overall program direction is provided by USAID;

Management, oversight, and reporting of Contractor progress and quality of performance in meeting activity implementation requirements;

Financial and program management, oversight, and reporting of Contractor progress and quality of performance in meeting the activity implementation requirements;

Being the Contractor’s designated person for overall management of the in-country relationship with USAID;

In close consultation with USAID, provides oversight of grant activities, including supervision of the program staff, ensuring appropriate grant design, compliance, worthiness, grant implementation, management, monitoring, evaluation, and grant closing;

Under the guidance of USAID, responsible for contributing to the design and implementation of the M&E system at the activity level and for ensuring that all activities are monitored and evaluated;

Developing familiarity with, and maintaining daily usage of an Activity Database, ultimately responsible for ensuring that the relevant staff use, maintain, and upload information into the Activity Database, and that data is consistent and complete; and

Supervising the Operations Manager.

Qualifications:

Relevant work experience, including experience with a donor, contractor, or international NGO managing an office or program;

A minimum of six (6) years of experience working in complex, high-speed and challenging field operations in developing countries;

Experience with programs that provide rapid assistance;

Experience with grant management, preferably in-kind and small grants;

Experience working in developing countries is required, preferably in a fragile or transitional state.

Demonstrated experience and knowledge in establishing systems and overseeing program start-up under limited time constraints as well as program close-out is desired, but not required;

Experience in the hiring and supervising of host country local personnel and ensuring, when need arises, that they secure necessary training required to meet program needs.

Financial management experience, including budgeting; financial management (tracking, reporting and accounting); and procurement;

Experience with activity design, development, and implementation.

Fluency in written and spoken English required;

Demonstrated working proficiency in French is required;

Knowledge of programming in Burkina Faso, West Africa, or the Sahel highly desired, but not required; and

Experience with remote management in transition environments highly desired, but not required.

Desired qualifications:

Be willing to have close, daily collaboration with USAID’s in-country staff;

Take programmatic and strategic direction from USAID staff;

Have strong management and leadership skills, including the ability to mentor staff;

Be a “hands on” manager who is actively engaged in all aspects of program management;

Have demonstrated past representational experience with host governments, other donors, and civil society and demonstrated success with inter-agency coordination and joint programming ideally; and

Be flexible to potential changes in program objectives, and shifting political contingencies.

Chief of Party (Burkina Faso)