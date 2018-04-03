Deputy Executive Director (Partnership), ASG New York, USA • Closing Date: 21 April 2018

The Deputy Executive Director (DED), Partnerqhip advises and assists the Executive Director of UNICEF in overall direction and strategic leadershop of the organization. The DED, Partnerships post is particularly related to the organization’s communications,resource mobilization strategy, UN system donor and partener relations management and development, policy advocacy and guidance framework, corpate and social engagment. The DED, Partenerships supervises and coordinates the work of private Fundraising and Partnerships Division, Public Partnerships Division, Division of communications, and the Division of data, Research and Policy.

Qualifications:

•Advanced university degree in developement-relaed disciplines, or equivalent work experience.

•At least fifteen years of progressively responsible professional experience in leading and managing diverse and complex teams, including, international organization, goverments, the private sector NGOs.

•Track record in communication/media strategies, resource mobilization, strategic partnership building.

•Demonstrated ability to work in a multicultural, multi-ethnic environment and commitment to UNICEF and its vision

•Excellent communication skills

•Fluency in English is required. Working knowledge of another official UN language is a distinct advantage.

For detailed advertisement and to apply, visit

https://www.unicef.org/about/employ/?job=511343

UNICEF is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages qualified candidates from all backgrounds to apply.

Deputy Executive Director