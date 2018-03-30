Document Type: Expression of Interest (EoI)

Position: Research Fellows

Engagement: EIB-GDN Program in Applied Development Finance

Anindya Chaudhuri, Senior Economist

Pierre Jacquet, President



[28 March 2018]

Research Fellows in Applied Development Finance

About the Engagement

The Global Development Network (GDN) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have partnered to create the ambitious EIB-GDN Program in Applied Development Finance for deepening understanding of EIB’s investment operations in African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries. Under this partnership, GDN and EIB will identify, train and deploy teams of research professionals in the ACP regions to conduct “deep dive” studies of selected projects funded under EIB’s Impact Financing Envelope (IFE). The purpose of the Fellowships is to provide qualified young researchers interested in evaluation of Development Finance and Private Sector Development a practical opportunity to hone their impact assessment skills by working on real-world projects funded by one of the world’s leading financial institutions, under the guidance of top international experts in evaluation and impact assessment.

About the Positions

GDN is seeking to induct up to 10 research professionals from ACP countries to constitute the research team for the second (2018-2019) cycle of the program. The Fellowship will be over a period of 1 year, beginning in September 2018. Successful applicants will be inducted into the program as Candidate Fellows. They will attend a capacity- building workshop in September/October 2018 at EIB headquarters in Luxembourg, where they will learn about relevant evaluation methodologies and analytical techniques, and will be familiarized with the EIB and its operations. They will subsequently be tasked, over a period of one year, with carrying out deep dives into the results and impacts of selected projects funded under the IFE. The inductees will be aided and guided by Expert Advisors (EAs) but will mostly be expected to work independently. Upon completion of all program requirements, the inductees will receive certification as EIB-GDN Fellows in Applied Development Finance, and will become a part of a knowledge network in evaluation and development finance.

For successful candidates, the program offers the following benefits:

Firsthand experience in the rapidly developing fields of Impact Investing and Development Finance; The opportunity to apply academic knowledge and training to real world private sector development projects; Deepening of subject matter expertise in evaluation methodologies, with mentoring from some of the world’s leading evaluation experts; Working with two leading international institutions; Certification; Inclusion in a knowledge network which can work locally in ACP countries for national and regional development; and Part-time commitment with excellent financial support.

What We Are Looking For

The program aims to fast track the professional development of promising young researchers and research professionals in the field of evaluation and impact assessment. The ideal candidates should be first-rate, early career researchers or research professionals at universities, think tanks, government, development institutions, economic consultancy, or in professional transition. The typical profile of an inductee should be as follows:

Subject matter knowledge: Demonstrated academic knowledge and/or professional experience in impact investing, development finance or impact evaluation. For those without professional experience, the doctoral dissertation should be focused on evaluation and impact assessment. Academic credentials: PhD in Economics, Public Policy or related disciplines. Candidates majoring in Business or Engineering with significant exposure to the Social Sciences or Development are also encouraged to apply. Ability and willingness to think and work creatively, flexibly and proactively, in cooperation with other partners: candidates should have a demonstrated ability to work independently and proactively, for example through experience in research consultancy or with independent and self-driven collection of field data. Preference will be given to candidates who, in addition to academic credentials, have employment or otherwise substantive experience with the private sector. English Language Skills: Demonstrated professional written and oral communication skills in English. However, some of the Fellows are expected to evaluate operations in countries where English is not the main spoken language. For these positions, preference will be given to candidates with written and spoken fluency in French, Spanish, and/or the relevant local language. Age: The program targets professionals of up to 35 years of age. However, slightly older, but otherwise qualified, candidates will also be considered.

Fellowship Value and Other Support

Each Fellow will receive a stipend of € 15,000 and a research grant of up to € 10,000 to cover all direct and indirect costs of conducting the evaluation. GDN will provide research management, administrative and logistical support.

Nationality

The Fellowship is open only to nationals of ACP countries. Applications from Caribbean nationals are especially encouraged.

About GDN

The Global Development Network (GDN) is a Public International Organization based in New Delhi, India, dedicated to supporting high-quality, policy-oriented research in the social sciences to promote development, working in particular through partnerships, capacity building and networking.

Additional Information

More details about the program and the application process are available at http://www.gdn.int/information-applicants-program-cycle-ii-2018-2019. Please visit http://www.gdn.int/tags/eib to know more about the program. For questions about the Fellowship, write to Anindya Chaudhuri, Senior Economist, GDN at achaudhuri@gdn.int, marking copies to Abhay Gupta, Consultant, abhayg@gdn.int and EIB.2016@gdn.int.

Application Instructions

To apply, please visit https://gdn.catsone.com/careers

The last date for submission of application is 30-Apr-2018.

