DESCRIPTION DE POSTE

TERM OF REFERENCE

I. Informations sur le poste

Posting Title : Nurse

Job Code Title : Head of Nurse

Type of Contract : FTA

Department /Office : UNDP

Duty Station: Conakry Guinea

Posting Period : 01 December 2017

Job Opening Number :

II. Contexte organisationnel

UN field personnel are exposed to various health and security hazards that may result in disease; psychological trauma and life-threatening injuries. Dedicated, effective primary health, occupational health and emergency medical services may mitigate negative outcomes of trauma, injuries and health complications providing better chances for saving lives as well as for faster and better recovery.

UNDP Guinea Conakry is recruiting a Nurse for its Clinic.

III. Fonctions et Responsabilités

Within delegated authority, the incumbent will be responsible for the following duties:

1-Clinical Duties

– Assesses needs of clients visiting the “walk-in” clinic, provides care/advice accordingly or facilitates referral to the UN Medical Officer or to an outside physician as indicated.

– Ensures preparedness of staff travelling on missions or re-assignments, including administration of vaccines, instructions on the use of malaria and other prophylactic measures and provides other travel-related advice as required. Provides health education and participates in addressing work environment and occupational health issues.

– Delivers essential medical care and ensures proper co-ordination between UN clinical staff, external clinical staff UN Security Officers in support of medical emergencies.

2-Medico-Administrative Duties

– Collaborates with the Health Manager and all physicians in developing objectives and establishing policies to ensure quality in the delivery of medical care.

– Develops, implements and evaluates nursing objectives and guidelines related to health care delivery in the UN clinic.

– Participates in the establishment, implementation and evaluation of health promotion and occupational health programmes.

– Participates in the selection process of new nursing staff, assists with Nurse training, updates clinical nursing guidelines, and the provision to nursing staff of opportunities for continuing education.

– Identifies, evaluates and recommends purchase of medical equipment and supplies. Maintains inventory of medical equipment and supplies including comprehensive vaccination and medication management.

– Ensures proper collection of statistics related to nursing functions.

– Assists with Performance Appraisal System for nurses.

3-Supervisory Duties

– Supervises the work of nurses at the UN Clinic in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the clinic and the two satellites.

IV. Résultats attendus

Assists in the implementation of preventive and medical actions and responses related to disease outbreak crisis;

Provides quality nursing services that contribute to good physical and mental health of the staff of the organization;

V. Compétences

Functional Competencies:

Professionalism:

– Knowledge of occupational nursing requirements, treatments and procedures. Ability to respond to emergencies and provide first care to patients and prepare for treatment. Knowledge of major medical office equipment and ability to use them in emergency situations. Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

– Communication: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

– Planning& Organizing: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently;

VI. Qualifications

Formation :

University degree (B.S. or equivalent) in nursing. National registration and license are required. A first university degree in combination with at least two years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of an advanced degree. Recognised qualifications in emergency, PHTLS (pre-hospital trauma life support), ACLS (advanced cardiac life support) or similar are desirable;

Expérience :

A minimum of 5 years of progressively responsible experience in nursing is required. Experience in field duty stations with limited resources, experience in major emergencies as outbreaks, natural disasters, travel clinic including vaccinations, advising travellers before departure etc. is desirable. Knowledge of electronical medical filling system is highly desirable. Experience in supervising a team of nurses is desirable;

Interested candidates should apply no later than March 31, 2018 here https://jobs.partneragencies.net/erecruitjobs.html?JobOpeningId=14246&hrs_jo_pst_seq=1&hrs_site_id=2

