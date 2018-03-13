Director, Western Europe

Paris, France

International Finance Corporation (IFC) is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Working with 2,000 businesses worldwide, the Corporation uses six decades of experience to create opportunities where they are needed most. Private sector financial development is essential to the promotion of successful and sustainable economies in low and middle-income countries around the world. Sound and efficient financial markets can ensure that resources are allocated where they are most productive, assisting job creation and spurring economic growth.

Developing new business opportunities and managing relations with European shareholders and partners is key to ensuring implementation of IFC’s global business strategy. Due to the increased importance of mobilization and the growing number of clients in Europe, and the strategic importance of developing the work with partners, IFC is looking for a Director to lead its operations in Western Europe and manage the relationships with key partners to achieve its business goals.

Qualified candidates are likely to have a Master’s degree or equivalent in finance or business and a minimum of 20 years of relevant work, as well as a strong track record of sourcing, structuring and closing investments in emerging markets, coupled with strong business development and client relationship skills.

Closing date is Monday, March 26, 2018.

IFC values diversity and encourages all qualified candidates who are nationals of IFC member countries to apply, regardless of gender, gender identity, religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability. Sub-Saharan African nationals, Caribbean nationals, and female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. All applications will be treated in the strictest confidentiality.

