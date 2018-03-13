Programme Officer

V A C A N C Y N O T I C E

Under the supervision of the of Head of the International Cooperation Branch, and in accordance with the OPCW Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism and Respect for Diversity/Gender Equality, the incumbent performs the following duties: 1. Assist in the planning and implementation of international cooperation programmes, primarily Associate Programme, in cooperation with various specialised institutions in the Member States, National Authorities, chemical industry associations, companies and academic institutions, etc. 2. Provide assistance to the Head of Branch and Director ICA on new or revised training policies and programmes in CWC related technical fields, particularly in promoting integrated chemical management including chemical safety and security. 3. Explore with Member States approaches for delivering tailor-made training programmes in specific fields, particularly in integrated chemical management including chemical safety and security. 4. Engage with various governmental agencies, academia, chemical associations and companies and other institutions in the Member States to coordinate the implementation of training programmes in CWC related fields. 5. Coordinate with OPCW internal units, i.e. Inspectorate and Verification Divisions regarding CWC training related needs. 6. Assist in arranging follow-up and post implementation evaluation on the performance of the participants/beneficiaries in liaison with National Authorities and other relevant institutions in the Member