Offres d'emploi
Programme Officer
| ORGANISATION FOR THE PROHIBITION OF CHEMICAL WEAPONS (OPCW)
Johan de Wittlaan 32, 2517 JR The Hague, The Netherlands
V A C A N C Y N O T I C E
|Post Title:
|Programme Officer (P-3)
|Date:
|26 February 2018
|Post Level:
|P-3
|Closing Date:
|12 April 2018
|Vacancy Ref:
|E-ICA/ICB/PO/F0369/P-3/12/02-18
|This fixed-term appointment is for duration of two years with a six-month probationary period, and is subject to the OPCW Staff Regulations and Interim Staff Rules, as applicable. The OPCW is a non-career organisation with limited staff tenure. The total length of service for Professional staff shall not exceed 7 years. The Director-General retains the discretion not to make any appointment to this vacancy, to make an appointment at a lower grade, or to make an appointment with a modified job description. Several vacancies may be filled.
|Division:
|International Cooperation and Assistance Division
|Branch:
|International Cooperation Branch
|Principal Functions
|Requirements
|Under the supervision of the of Head of the International Cooperation Branch, and in accordance with the OPCW Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism and Respect for Diversity/Gender Equality, the incumbent performs the following duties:
1. Assist in the planning and implementation of international cooperation programmes, primarily Associate Programme, in cooperation with various specialised institutions in the Member States, National Authorities, chemical industry associations, companies and academic institutions, etc.
2. Provide assistance to the Head of Branch and Director ICA on new or revised training policies and programmes in CWC related technical fields, particularly in promoting integrated chemical management including chemical safety and security.
3. Explore with Member States approaches for delivering tailor-made training programmes in specific fields, particularly in integrated chemical management including chemical safety and security.
4. Engage with various governmental agencies, academia, chemical associations and companies and other institutions in the Member States to coordinate the implementation of training programmes in CWC related fields.
5. Coordinate with OPCW internal units, i.e. Inspectorate and Verification Divisions regarding CWC training related needs.
6. Assist in arranging follow-up and post implementation evaluation on the performance of the participants/beneficiaries in liaison with National Authorities and other relevant institutions in the Member
|Knowledge and skills:
Education (Qualifications):
Advanced University degree in international relations/studies, management or business administration or equivalent. Other subjects may be accepted provided the work experience is highly relevant to the post. A first level university degree in combination with qualifying experience (minimum seven years) may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.
Desirable:
Degree in natural science or engineering in addition to the degree mentioned above.
Skills and Abilities (key competencies): Essential:
· Good problem solving, planning and organising skills;
· Excellent communication skills (oral and written) including the ability to prepare reports;
· Flexibility, priority management and ability to work under pressure;
· Tact, discretion, and ability to work harmoniously in a multi- cultural environment;
· Good computer skills (MS Office applications);
Desirable:
· Knowledge of the CWC and the activities of the OPCW.
|States.
7. Contribute to the development and implementation of programmes to promote international cooperation in the peaceful applications of chemistry and fields relevant to the CWC.
8. Make recommendations on the effectiveness of relevant training programmes and participate in evaluation meetings.
9. Draft internal and external documents related to relevant training activities including financial and technical reports, proposals and memoranda for senior management and units in the Technical Secretariat, or OPCW Member States, including the programmes implemented under voluntary financial contributions.
10. Perform other duties, as assigned by Head of Branch and Director ICA.
|Experience:
Essential: At least five years of continuous and progressive work experience in the field of public administration, technical assistance/international cooperation, or programme/project management in chemical industry, international organisations, governmental agencies, public institutions or non-profit sector.
Knowledge and experience in programme or project planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation and national capacities building and training programmes in the international context is required.
Desirable: Knowledge of chemistry or chemical engineering is an asset. Experience in overseeing training programmes being implemented for specialists with different technical and social backgrounds especially relating to the chemical industry and supporting such participants and delegates is desirable. A record of direct involvement in negotiations – either multilateral or bilateral, or both, regarding developing strategies, analysing issues and identifying needs in developing countries would also be a plus point.
|Languages:
Essential: Fluency in English. Desirable: Good working knowledge of one or more of the other official languages (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish) is desirable.
|Total annual salary consists of a net annual salary (net of taxes and before medical insurance and provident fund deductions) in US$ and a post adjustment. The post adjustment (cost of living allowance) is variable and subject to change without notice in accordance with the rates as set within the UN Common System for salaries and allowances. The figure quoted on the right, is based on the February 2018 rate of 45.4%
|Annual Salary (US dollars)
|59,151
|Post Adjustment
|26,854
|Total Salary
|86,005
|CANDIDATES ARE ADVISED THAT ONLY APLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEB-BASED RECRUITMENT SYSTEM WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Interested applicants who are unable to submit an application online at www.opcw.org, due to technical problems, are requested to send an e- mail to Recruitment@opcw.org explaining the problem.
Only applications received before the closing date will be considered. Only applicants under serious consideration for a post will be contacted.
Applications from qualified female candidates are strongly encouraged.
February 2018/DD