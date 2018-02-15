Three members for the Independent Audit and Oversight Committee

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva, Switzerland, is seeking applications for three (3) positions on its Independent Audit and Oversight Committee (IAOC).

Established in December 1950, UNHCR (www.unhcr.org) is mandated to lead and coordinate international action to protect and assist refugees and other people of concern. In more than six decades, our agency has helped about 50 million people restart their lives. Today our workforce of 11,000 continues to help over 65 million people in 129 countries.

It has been agreed by UNHCR’s Standing Committee that an Independent Audit and Oversight Committee be established to serve in an expert advisory capacity to assist both the High Commissioner and the Executive Committee in exercising their oversight responsibilities in accordance with relevant best practices, industry standards and applicable UN financial and staff rules and regulations.

UNHCR wishes to appoint three members to the Committee. The members of the Committee must have recent and relevant senior-level experience in financial oversight, audit and/or inspections. Preference will also be given to individuals with experience in governance, assurance and risk management; knowledge and understanding pertinent to the UNHCR’s core mandate; experience in managing organisations of a similar size; and an understanding of the organisation and United Nations system-wide operating context and accountability structure. An excellent knowledge of English is a prerequisite.

Please note that in order to maintain the necessary independence, the selected members shall not receive a fee for services rendered. They will, however, receive a daily allowance and be reimbursed for travel expenses incurred to attend Committee meetings. The Committee shall, in principle, meet at least two times per year and each session shall last for four (4) days. The meetings shall take place in Geneva.

In order to be considered for this opportunity, please send your up-to-date curriculum vitae accompanied by a letter of interest by 28 February 2018 midnight (CET) time to hqtopr@unhcr.org with the subject line “Application to IAOC membership”.

For more information on the terms of reference of the IAOC please consult the following document: http://www.unhcr.org/4e1416c59.pdf .

The UNHCR workforce consists of many diverse nationalities, cultures, languages and opinions. UNHCR seeks to sustain and strengthen this diversity to ensure equal opportunities as well as an inclusive working environment for its entire workforce. Applications are encouraged from all qualified candidates without distinction on grounds of race, colour, sex, national origin, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity.

UNHCR