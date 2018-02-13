Principal Adviser, (Chief Executive Offcier, Sanitation & Water for All), P-6/D-1 based in New York, USA

The Principal Adviser (PA) will provide strategic direction and leadership to Sanitation and Water for All (SWA), a global partnership hosted by UNICEF committed to delivering universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene. The PA will manage SWA’s secretariat, and provide strategic leadership to the SWA partnership compatible with its vision and high-level objectives.

Qualifications:

An advanced university degree in social sciences, international law or other related degree to SWA field is required.

A minimum of 12 years of experience at the national and international levels demonstrating significant strategic leadership, organizational management, financial acumen, partnership building, communication and negotiation skills, obtained in a relevant international setting is required.

Advanced understanding of the significance of sanitation and water supply in the context of the SDGs, and of related global and regional trends is required.

Fluency in English is required. Knowledge of an additional official UN and/or local languages is an asset.

https://www.unicef.org/about/employ/?job=510426

JA2979P076 UNICEF