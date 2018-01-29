The African Risk Capacity (ARC), is Africa’s sovereign insurance pool and early disaster response mechanism. Owned and governed by its countries, ARC empowers its member states to be in the driving seat of response by reinforcing national systems and providing governments with access to immediate funds for early and planned responses to populations affected by natural disasters. Merging traditional approaches of disaster relief and risk quantification with the concepts of risk pooling and transfer, ARC has created a unique pan-African disaster response system providing a sustainable African-led strategy for managing extreme weather risks.

A Specialised Agency of the African Union, ARC counts 32 AU countries as members to date. In 2014, it launched its initial risk insurance product for its member states through its financial affiliate the ARC Insurance Company Limited (ARC Ltd). ARC Ltd is a specialist hybrid mutual insurance company, aggregating risk by issuing insurance policies to participating governments and transferring it to the international market. ARC Ltd uses the satellite weather surveillance software Africa RiskView, developed by ARC Agency, to estimate the impact of drought on vulnerable populations – and the response costs required to assist them – before a season begins, and as it progresses.

In order to achieve its strategic objectives, ARC is seeking to recruit a Director of Research & Development, a Senior Legal Counsel & Board Secretary, and a Gender Advisor to be based at its headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Director of Research & Development (Ref: ARCDRD01)

With plans to add flood and tropical cyclone insurance products, ARC aims to expand the reach and coverage it provides and to contribute significantly to the G7’s goal of insuring 200 million vulnerable people in Africa by 2020. In addition, following the Ebola crisis, ARC was requested by its Member States to explore outbreak and epidemic risk coverage and is also working on a new climate adaption financing mechanism, called the Extreme Climate Facility, for eligible countries already managing their weather risk through ARC. All of these product and programme initiatives are managed by ARC Agency’s Research & Development Department.

Main responsibilities

The Director will be responsible for leading and executing the ARC Agency’s research and development strategy and work programme, ensuring ARC remains on the cutting edge of global parametric risk management and modelling technology innovation. This programme includes the design and launch of new insurance products and associated country work programmes (including flood, cyclone and outbreak and epidemic (O&E) risk), the further refinement and development of Africa RiskView for drought and on-going technical ARC Agency activities, the design and deployment of new financing initiatives, such as the Extreme Climate Facility (XCF), and the development of other special projects of the Director General.

For more information, visit www.africanriskcapacity.org

