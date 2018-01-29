The African Risk Capacity (ARC), is Africa’s sovereign insurance pool and early disaster response mechanism. Owned and governed by its countries, ARC empowers its member states to be in the driving seat of response by reinforcing national systems and providing governments with access to immediate funds for early and planned responses to populations affected by natural disasters. Merging traditional approaches of disaster relief and risk quantification with the concepts of risk pooling and transfer, ARC has created a unique pan-African disaster response system providing a sustainable African-led strategy for managing extreme weather risks.

A Specialised Agency of the African Union, ARC counts 32 AU countries as members to date. In 2014, it launched its initial risk insurance product for its member states through its financial affiliate the ARC Insurance Company Limited (ARC Ltd). ARC Ltd is a specialist hybrid mutual insurance company, aggregating risk by issuing insurance policies to participating governments and transferring it to the international market. ARC Ltd uses the satellite weather surveillance software Africa RiskView, developed by ARC Agency, to estimate the impact of drought on vulnerable populations – and the response costs required to assist them – before a season begins, and as it progresses.

In order to achieve its strategic objectives, ARC is seeking to recruit a Director of Research & Development, a Senior Legal Counsel & Board Secretary, and a Gender Advisor to be based at its headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Gender Advisor (Ref: ARCGA01)

As a specialized agency, ARC adheres to the African Union’s Gender Policy and its commitment to gender equality through (among others) the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa (SDGEA) and the vision of Africa as expressed in the Agenda 2063. At the global level, ARC is committed to contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 5 that aims to “achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls”.

Main responsibilities

The Gender Advisor is responsible for providing strategic, policy, operational and technical guidance and oversight to the organization’s activities. Under the supervision of the Chief Operating Officer, S/he oversees leading and coordinating the development and the implementation of the ARC’s Gender Equality Strategy, including a gender equality results based management within the organization, its operations and programs.

In addition to policy and strategy making, the Gender Advisor is responsible for management, monitoring & evaluation, capacity building, strategic partnership, knowledge management and representation.

For more information, visit www.africanriskcapacity.org or http://www.africsearch.com/home/?p=offer-details&id=1905

To apply, send your resume in English to sendcv@africsearch.com before February 14, 2018 with the corresponding reference in the subject line. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

