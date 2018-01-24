Willing to take your career to new heights?

Leadership Roles in Risk Management & Compliance Line of Service

ABAX, an international advisory and corporate services provider headquartered in Mauritius, is looking to recruit high calibre, performance-driven candidates for its risk management and compliance function. The vacancies available range from senior leadership to middle-management positions. The Head of the Risk Management and Compliance function will report to the CEO and to the Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee of ABAX.

These positions will enable the right candidates to evolve in a demanding environment increasingly governed by international risk and compliance issues. In Mauritius, ABAX is regulated by the Financial Services Commission. It is also regulated by the relevant authorities in the other jurisdictions where it has operations. The candidates should therefore master the challenge of navigating the regulatory landscape of diverse jurisdictions and be able to devise, implement and monitor appropriate risk mitigation strategies.

The successful candidates will be required to have strong team leadership and inter-personal skills, ensuring the harmonious professional growth of team members and interacting with various stakeholders within and outside the company.

For more information please log on to: www.abaxservices.com/job/group-risk-management-compliance/

Applications will be received until the 9th February 2018.

