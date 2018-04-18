Fiche école
Formatour Incorporated
- +1 416 900 9227
- training@formatourinc.com
- formatourinc.com/
NOTRE ECOLE
ABOUT USLeading professionals training in the field of IT, Leadership and quality management. Allowing leaders to soak up the North American experience.
Formatour Incorporated specializes in three areas of activity: training, personnel and system certification, as well as consultancy. With several partners and associates, Formatour Incorporated provides its services.
Our solutions are based on international standards and best practices in management.
OUR STRATEGYACTIVE LISTENING TO THE MARKET
We remain very attentive to the evolution of the market and its aspirations. We adapt our processes accordingly.
THE EFFECTIVENESS
We take a pragmatic approach, centered on the real needs of our customers. The customer experience is a MUST to us.
CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT
We learn from our daily challenges. We do not limit ourselves to our achievements but rather every opportunity is a source for a step forward.
Your confidence in us is sacred. The merit of that trust is the guarantee of our sustainability. We will spare no effort to meet your expectations.ETHICS
We respect the principles of honesty and integrity. We are aware of our role and responsibility.RESPECT
Your ambitions are very important to us. That’s why we offer an innovative service framework that suits your requirements.
LOCALISATION
1120 Finch Avenue West,
Suite 701
Toronto, Ontario,
M3J 3H7
(By Appointment Only)