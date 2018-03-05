University School of International Service

NOTRE ECOLE

American University’s School of International Service (SIS) is a top-10 school of international affairs located in Washington, D.C. Since our founding in 1957, we have answered President Dwight D. Eisenhower's call to prepare students of international affairs to "wage peace." We do so because we believe the world needs leaders who are ready to serve.

SIS, led by Interim Dean Christine BN Chin, is guided by 120 full-time faculty. Our world-renowned faculty — leading political scientists, economists, sociologists, anthropologists, demographers, geographers, historians, and experts in international development, global health, communications, energy, and the environment — produce transformational research and prepare more than 3,000 graduate and undergraduate students for global careers in government, nonprofits, and business.

Thoughtful and aspirational, with wide-ranging backgrounds and experience, our students take advantage of Washington's wealth of resources and professional opportunities, and our active international network of more than 20,000 alumni. As a student here, you will graduate prepared to combine knowledge and practice and to serve the global community as an emerging leader, waging peace and building understanding in our world.

4400 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016, États-Unis