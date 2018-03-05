ISM-International School of Management (NY)

NOTRE ECOLE

The International School of Management (ISM) is one of the world’s most innovative executive education communities. From IMBA to doctoral degrees, ISM faculty, students, and alumni come together from the four corners of the globe to facilitate knowledge sharing, learning, and networking in ways that produce professional value and life-enhancing results.

Based in New York and Paris, with seminar programs hosted in leading emerging markets, the school’s business experience and reputation for academic excellence empower individuals and enhance their ability to succeed in today’s multinational environment.

ISM is dedicated to redefining executive education by providing students with comprehensive and demanding executive education programs led by leading international professors and practitioners. Students are engaged in interactive learning that is characterized by small and intimate classes, flexibility, and choice. The IMBA Executive, DBA, and PhD programs are designed for ambitious working professionals who need flexibility and the ability to manage their time effectively. With a combination of e-learning and intensive seminars held in New York, Paris, Shanghai, New Delhi, São Paulo, and Cape Town, students have a variety of flexible learning opportunities and exposure to business practices around the world.

ISM’s international student body provides an invaluable lifetime community of personal and professional relationships, contacts and knowledge across geographical boundaries and business sectors.

LOCALISATION

110 E 59th Street

23rd Floor

New York, NY 10022, USA

17, boulevard Raspail 75007 Paris France