NOTRE ECOLE

The policy environment is changing at an increasingly rapid pace. The School of Public Policy and Governance is a vibrant centre for scholarly investigation and an important hub for cross-community collaboration and creative problem solving within the broader policy community. Our School understands and responds to the need in Canada for an innovative form of education to build the professional and academic capacity necessary to address the public policy challenges of the 21st century.

The School is a hub for policy discourse, bringing researchers, practitioners, and community members together in order to contribute to policy debates, development, and discussion across many areas of expertise, both nationally and internationally. It offers a rigorous two-year Master of Public Policy (MPP) program, an undergraduate major, and executive education. Our MPP degree allows students to examine the most challenging issues that confront governments at all levels while exploring how decisions and choices are made. From sustainable health care to global warming and energy production, our students learn from and work with top researchers and practitioners in public policy, the community, and government, providing students with a comprehensive educational experience that allows them not only to build an extensive network, but also to emerge with a practical understanding of the world of public policy, and the competence to address the challenges that will emerge in the future.

Our emphasis on providing a comprehensive education is achieved through our curriculum’s inclusion of a public policy internship program that connects students with positions in the municipal, provincial, and federal governments, as well as with a variety of public, private, and community organizations. Our academic program is furthermore supported by extensive outreach programming that includes integrating seminars, speaker series, conferences, symposia, and roundtables. These events bring together visiting scholars, practitioners, students and faculty along with government, business, and international leaders to contribute to policy debates nationally and internationally.

The School is located within the largest research university in Canada, the University of Toronto. Ranking among the top 20 in the world and first in Canada, the University of Toronto’s international reputation has fostered the creation of a student body representing over 150 countries, and an alumni network exceeding 530,000.

LOCALISATION

University of Toronto

Canadiana Gallery, 3rd floor

14 Queen's Park Cres. West, Toronto, ON M5S 3K9