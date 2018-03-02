NOTRE ECOLE

A modern, civic university

In 1823 a small institution was founded that was to revolutionise education in Liverpool and provide opportunities for the working people of the city.

The Liverpool Mechanics Institute was founded by people of power and influence who recognised the transformative effects of education and the impact that learning and aspiration could have on individuals, communities and society. It was the first such institution to be founded in England.

This small, pioneering movement was followed by the establishment of the Liverpool Institute and School of Art and the Liverpool Nautical College, and in 1900 Irene Mabel Marsh opened the IM Marsh campus. These organisations together laid the foundations for Liverpool John Moores University, an institution that has grown and flourished and continues to provide opportunities for all.

Today, with a vibrant community of 25,000 students from over 100 countries world-wide, 2,500 staff and 250 degree courses, Liverpool John Moores University is one of the largest, most dynamic and forward-thinking universities in the UK.

Our vision

To be recognised as a modern civic university delivering solutions to the challenges of the 21st century.

Our values

Transformation

We believe in the power of education to drive transformation across social, cultural and economic boundaries.

LOCALISATION

