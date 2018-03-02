NOTRE ECOLE

About ESE

The European School of Economics (ESE) is a Private Business School offering Bachelor's Degree, Masters MSc or MBA, short programmes at its centres in London, Rome, Milan, Florence, Madrid, abroad in the USA and online blended courses.

ESE graduates are among the most competitive business professionals on the market, prepared for leadership roles in international marketing, finance, communication and management. With the ability to individually tailor their course of study, ESE students:

-study abroad with ESE centres worldwide;

-specialise in cutting-edge business sectors, such as fashion, events, music, sport, art, media and human resources among others;

-complete internships, selecting from more than 1500 leading organisations around the world.

A school without borders, the European School of Economics is a new concept in higher education. Combining academic excellence, internationality and a pragmatism, the ESE degree and certificate programmes are designed to prepare a new generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

LOCALISATION

4 Mandeville Place London

W1U 2BG United Kingdom